Spoke for future of cinema, not to hurt any community: Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan has clarified that his remarks at the Kerala Film Policy Conclave on Sunday were never intended to hurt any community, after a controversy erupted over his comments on government funding for films.

“I support the intention behind giving a Rs 1.5-crore grant to the SC/ST community members and others,” Adoor told TNIE on Monday.

“There was a time when I travelled to Madras multiple times to conclude a movie shoot. That era is already over. Now, editing is done on the film set itself. Such advanced technology helps us make movies at a lower cost. Therefore, instead of granting Rs 1.5 crore to one person, the government could give Rs 50 lakh each to three people. This would ensure a platform and opportunity for more people.”

He suggested mandatory training for newcomers to ensure quality productions.

“If first-time filmmakers get at least three months’ training under professionals, they will come up with better films. Otherwise, there is a possibility of a newcomer getting an opportunity and coming with an amateur movie. I don’t want that to happen and suggested the need for training. I said all these for the betterment of movies and the best use of the opportunity provided by the government,” he said, stressing that his concern was for the future of cinema, not against any community.