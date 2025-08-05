Taxi using navigation app plunges into canal along waterlogged road in Kochi

KOCHI: A private taxi plunged into an open canal along a rain-flooded road near Petta in Kochi on Tuesday morning, while the driver was using a navigation app to reach a passenger, police said.

The incident occurred around 7.30 am amid heavy waterlogging caused by overnight rains. The vehicle, operated by a popular app-based ride-hailing service, was nearly three-fourths submerged in the canal, as seen in visuals broadcast on local TV channels.

Fortunately, the driver managed to escape unhurt.

According to Maradu police, the canal runs parallel to the road and is usually difficult to spot, especially when the area is flooded. “The car has been pulled out,” an officer confirmed.

Local residents, who assisted in recovering the vehicle, said the canal is uncovered and during heavy rains, the surrounding area becomes completely submerged, making it nearly impossible for unfamiliar drivers to distinguish the road from the canal.

The incident has raised concerns over poor infrastructure and the lack of safety barriers along flood-prone stretches of road.