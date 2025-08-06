Half of total Nilgiri Tahr in Kerala, says study

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Of the 2,668 Nilgiri Tahr across the globe, 1,365 – more than half – are in Kerala, as per the ‘Synchronized Population Estimation of Nilgiri Tahr 2025’ report released by Forest Minister A K Saseendran on Tuesday. The census was held in Kerala and Tamil Nadu in April.

The report said Eravikulam National Park, which celebrated its golden jubilee this year, remains the stronghold of the endangered species in Kerala, housing 841 of them, a slight jump from 827 in 2024. The Munnar landscape alone supports nearly 90% of Kerala’s Tahr population. In Tamil Nadu, the major populations were recorded in Mukurthy and Grass Hills National Park on the border, highlighting the importance of interstate collaboration and unified protected area management.

The census was conducted for four days in 89 census blocks in Kerala and 182 census blocks in TN. In Kerala, it spanned 19 forest divisions, from Thiruvananthapuram to Wayanad. The exercise also aimed to map the current distribution of Tahr, identify its ecological threats, integrate camera trap data for improved accuracy, and recommend habitat-specific management strategies.

Key recommendations include interim surveys in critical habitats, boundary rationalisation, control of invasive species, protection of open grasslands and scientific reintroductions. Long-term plans call for climate-resilient conservation, institutionalised monitoring and improved community participation.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force Rajesh Ravindran, Chief Wildlife Warden Pramod G Krishnan and other senior forest officials attended the event.