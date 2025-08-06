Kerala human rights panel directs strict action against private bus drivers

KOCHI: In the wake of two deaths in nine days caused by private buses racing recklessly on the city roads, Kerala State Human Rights Commission chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas directed all authorities concerned to take strict, vigilant, and effective measures to prevent another death. Justice Thomas demanded that those responsible for the death of Abdul Salim, 43, an employee of an online food delivery company, be brought to justice and strict punishment be ensured. “The Ernakulam district police chief has been asked to appoint an officer not below the rank of assistant commissioner to conduct an investigation into the incident,” the judge directed. The rights panel action comes in a case registered suo motu by the commission based on a newspaper report.

“The assistant commissioner should inquire into whether a case has been registered against the private bus driver responsible for the death of Abdul. The police also need to investigate the circumstances leading to the accident, and whether any other cases have been reported against the same bus in the past,” said the judge. The police have also been directed to submit the report before the commission.

“The commission should be informed of the details of the cases registered by the police in connection with private bus accidents due to speeding, negligence, etc., for the past year. A report on the preventive measures taken by the police to avoid accidents by private bus drivers should also be submitted to the commission,” directed Justice Thomas.

The commission has asked the RTO to submit a separate report. He also directed that the RDO on behalf of the district collector and the assistant commissioner, transport commissioner and RTO on behalf of the district police chief should appear in person at the sitting to be held at the Rest House at Pathadipalam on September 1 and present the facts.