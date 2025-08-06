Minister V Sivankutty mulls U-shaped seating to do away with ‘backbencher’ tag

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of doing away with the concept of ‘backbenchers’, the government is considering a proposal to change the seating arrangement in school classrooms from the conventional rows to a U-shape model. The proposal, announced by General Education Minister V Sivankutty through a Facebook post, came a week after he kick-started a public debate on changing the academic year-end vacation from April-May to June-July.

The minister pointed out that being branded a ‘backbencher’ could impact a student’s confidence and learning. “No child should be left behind,” he said, adding that equal opportunities should be ensured for all children. He added that a committee of experts will be constituted to suggest the best seating pattern suitable for the state’s education system. A final decision will be taken after examining the committee’s report, he said.

The minister’s proposal is based on an idea from a Malayalam film ‘Sthanarthi Sreekuttan’ in which a school student proposes a change in the conventional seating pattern after being humiliated for being a ‘backbencher’ in the class. A few states have already implemented the semi-circular seating arrangement, drawing inspiration from the movie.

A section of academics has welcomed the proposal as it would enable the teacher to give equal attention to all students.

J Prasad, former director of the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) , said the semi-circular seating arrangement has already been informally implemented in schools where classrooms have been built according to the latest infrastructure standards.

“Such a seating arrangement ensures that teachers have direct eye contact, proximity towards the student and two-way engagement, making the classroom sessions more vibrant,” Prasad said.