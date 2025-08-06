Sree Chitra Institute trial proves lifestyle changes cut heart risk at one-tenth cost

“The study proves that lifestyle change is not only possible but powerful, even for those in genetically high-risk groups,” said Dr Jeemon Panniyammakal, lead author of the study and additional professor at Achutha Menon Centre for Health Science Studies, SCTIMST. “There is a wrong notion that only drugs can help those with family history of heart disease. We have demonstrated that targeted lifestyle intervention is not just effective, but much cheaper,” he said.

The trial focused on first-degree relatives and spouses of patients with premature coronary artery disease -- those most vulnerable due to shared genetics, living environment, and behaviours. Rather than doctors, the programme was delivered by trained ASHA workers, the state’s frontline health volunteers. These community health workers visited homes regularly to monitor blood pressure and glucose levels, promote tobacco cessation, encourage dietary improvements, and facilitate regular physical activity.

What set the intervention apart was its family-centred approach. By engaging an entire household and not just individuals, it tapped into the influence of shared habits and emotional support. Family members helped each other stick to goals, whether by cooking healthier meals together or reminding one another to take daily walks.

The benefits were measurable and significant. Participants in the intervention group saw improvements in blood sugar levels, cholesterol, blood pressure and waist circumference. The proportion of people achieving optimal cardiac health conditions increased by 15%, while in the control group, it remained stagnant or declined.