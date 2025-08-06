Under scanner: A Sufi sect renouncing mosque, Jumu’ah and even Hajj in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: The State Human Rights Commission’s intervention has brought into focus the ‘Puthenveedu Sampradayam’, or Koroor Thareeqath, a Sufi spiritual order in Koduvally known for rigid adherence to rituals and practices. The group is facing serious allegations of ostracising families for minor deviations from its customs, leading to emotional, social, and economic isolation.

According to a series of complaints, several individuals and families have been excommunicated from the sect after being accused of violating internal rules and customs. The affected families claim they were not only cut off socially but also branded outsiders, with relatives instructed to cut all contact with them.

Lubina and her sister Shibila belong to one such family. Lubina, along with her husband Riyas, had come out of the group three years back, but continue to be targeted by the sect in one way or other. The family hailing from Kizhisseri in Malappuram was recently attacked by a group of 100 people who stopped them from meeting their mother.

“We had to take the help of police to even see our mother,” Lubina told TNIE. “It took several years for us to take the decision to come out of the system which was disturbing us badly. Though we quit the group some three years ago, my sister had to face indirect torture just because we started questioning them. And she came out of the group recently,”she said.

The Human Rights Commission, acting on multiple complaints, has registered a case and is scheduled to hear the matter soon. Preliminary observations by the commission suggest that the group’s internal regulations may be infringing upon the fundamental rights of individuals, particularly their right to live with dignity and freedom of belief.

The Koroor Thareeqath, founded by a figure known as “Valliyapichi,” is currently led by businessman Shahul Hameed, who is regarded by members as the current “Prophet”. His word is considered absolute within the sect.

The group enforces a highly rigid lifestyle, forbidding members from engaging with outsiders, including family members who do not follow its beliefs.

Some of the sect’s practices include discouraging members from attending public mosques, Friday prayers (Jumu’ah) and performing Hajj.