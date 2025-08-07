Court asks cops to book actor Swetha Menon for ‘transmitting sexually explicit content’

KOCHI: In an odd move, the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court has directed the Kochi city police to register a case against Malayalam actor Swetha Menon on charges of “transmitting sexually explicit content” and “indecent representation” of women through her roles in certain films, some of them widely acclaimed ones. The case, filed on Wednesday by the Ernakulam central police, stems from a complaint filed by activist Martin Menacherry, who claims Swetha earned money from obscene films.

The charges, under the Information Technology Act for transmitting sexually explicit content and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, cite her roles in films like Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathira Kolapathakathinte Katha, Rathinirvedam, Kalimannu (which included her real-life childbirth), and a condom brand advertisement, alleging clips from these have appeared on social media and pornographic websites.

Responding to the controversy, Kalimannu director Blessy suspects the move is planned. “Even before the release of Kalimannu in 2012, there were controversies and protests against the film and the artists. But once the film was released with a CBFC certificate, those creating issues went silent since there was no obscene content. Now, after 12 years, some people are filing complaints. I suspect a conspiracy behind this,” Blessy told TNIE.

Initially, the police reportedly took no action on the complaint. However, Menachery approached the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, which subsequently directed the police to register a case.

Ernakulam central SHO Anish Joy expressed confusion over the court’s decision to assign the case to their jurisdiction. He added that the police are proceeding with an investigation, including summoning the complainant for a statement.

Commenting on the case, Advocate Vimala Binu of the Kerala High Court stated that the charges are unlikely to stand legally. “Swetha has performed in films as part of her professional freedom. These are certified films, not banned in India. There is no legal violation in acting in such films,” she said.

She further noted that Swetha has the option to approach the HC to quash the FIR and seek a stay on the probe.