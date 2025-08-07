Kerala HC drops case against ADGP Ajith Kumar

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has deprecated the actions of ADGP M R Ajith Kumar for travelling in a tractor carrying luggage for police personnel to Sabarimala and back to Pampa on July 12 and 13, respectively.

However, the court closed further proceedings in the suo motu case initiated based on a report from the Special Commissioner of Sabarimala. The report stated that Ajith Kumar had violated the court’s earlier order. On November 25, 2021, the High Court mandated strict action against those using tractors meant for transporting goods to Sannidhanam.

The bench expressed strong disapproval, stating, “We deprecate in the strongest terms the actions of such a senior officer in the police department.”

However, since an explanation had been obtained from the officer by the DGP, and criminal charges had been registered for the violation, the court concluded that issuing directions to the Chief Coordinator and the Devaswom Board to prevent such incidents in the future would be sufficient, thereby closing the case.