Kerala local body election draft electoral roll: State EC extends deadline till August 12 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Election Commission has extended the deadline till August 12 for filing applications for enrolment of names and objections over the draft electoral rolls for the 2025 local body elections. The earlier deadline was August 7.

Alleging flaws in the rolls, political parties including the Congress and the BJP, had demanded that the deadline be extended by another month.

The poll panel had published the draft electoral rolls on July 23 and a total of 2.66 crore electors were included in it. The electorate included 1.40 crore women, 1.25 crore men and 233 transgender persons in 20,998 wards spread across 1,034 local bodies in the state.

The commission had received over 19 lakh applications for enrolment of names in the electoral roll till date.