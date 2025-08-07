Kochi’s double-decker defies monsoon, set to double trips

KOCHI: While heavy monsoon showers have led to the cancellation of certain regular KSRTC passenger schedules, a different story of resilience and thriving tourism is unfolding on the streets of Kochi. The newly-launched KSRTC open-top double-decker tour bus is proving to be a resounding success, operating without fail and even during heavy rain, as enthusiastic visitors embrace the monsoon experience from its top deck.

Far from being a deterrent, the rain has become a unique selling point for the evening site-seeing tour. “The visitors come with plastic raincoats specifically to enjoy the monsoon showers. So we operate the double-decker city tour service on all days even during heavy rain to facilitate them to enjoy the monsoon,” says Sunil Kumar, the KSRTC’s Ernakulam Budget Tourism Cell coordinator.

The willingness to embrace the weather has created a memorable and distinctly local experience for tourists. From the vantage point of the top deck, passengers can take in the city’s iconic sights as the monsoon washes over the landscape, creating a magical, rain-drenched view of Marine Drive, CoPT Walkway and Goshree bridges among other sites.

“It’s a different feeling when we view things from the top. We travel in the open top double-decker to enjoy panoramic views and an elevated perspective. If it rains, that will be an altogether different experience. The children, especially, like the trip,” said Ravi Prakash, a resident of Elamakkara who took the ride on Tuesday.

‘Night’ tour by Onam

Encouraged by this overwhelming response, the authorities are now set to significantly expand the service. Currently, the bus runs a single trip in the evening from 5 pm to 7.40 pm, which has been consistently packed with passengers. By the time of Onam, the KSRTC plans to double the number of trips to cater to the surging demand.