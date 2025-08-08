Act against Bajrang Dal for attack on nuns, priests in Odisha: Catholic Congress in letter to PM Modi

KOCHI: The Catholic Congress, the official lay organisation of the Syro-Malabar Church, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding urgent action against those responsible for the recent assault on Christian nuns and priests in Odisha.

In a strongly worded letter, Fr Philip Kaviyil, Global Director of the Catholic Congress, condemned the attack and the delay in punitive measures. “The incident in Odisha in which Christian nuns and priests were attacked and publicly humiliated by members of the Bajrang Dal, while they were engaged in peaceful religious and humanitarian work, is deeply concerning,” he wrote.

On Wednesday, two Malayali nuns — Elesa Cheriyan and Moly Lious — and two priests — Fr Lijo Nirappel and Fr V Jojo — were allegedly assaulted by Bajrang Dal activists while returning from a prayer service following a death in Jaleswar, Balasore district.

Describing the attack as a “brazen act of violence”, the Catholic Congress said it was not merely a targeted assault on individuals but a direct attack on India’s constitutional values. “This is a blow to religious freedom, human dignity, and the rule of law. It is both heartbreaking and alarming that such hate-fuelled acts occur in broad daylight and often go unpunished,” said Fr Kaviyil.