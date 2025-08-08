Act against Bajrang Dal for attack on nuns, priests in Odisha: Catholic Congress in letter to PM Modi

KOCHI: The Catholic Congress, the official lay organisation of the Syro-Malabar Church, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding urgent action against those responsible for the recent assault on Christian nuns and priests in Odisha.
In a strongly worded letter, Fr Philip Kaviyil, Global Director of the Catholic Congress, condemned the attack and the delay in punitive measures. “The incident in Odisha in which Christian nuns and priests were attacked and publicly humiliated by members of the Bajrang Dal, while they were engaged in peaceful religious and humanitarian work, is deeply concerning,” he wrote.
On Wednesday, two Malayali nuns — Elesa Cheriyan and Moly Lious — and two priests — Fr Lijo Nirappel and Fr V Jojo — were allegedly assaulted by Bajrang Dal activists while returning from a prayer service following a death in Jaleswar, Balasore district.
Describing the attack as a “brazen act of violence”, the Catholic Congress said it was not merely a targeted assault on individuals but a direct attack on India’s constitutional values. “This is a blow to religious freedom, human dignity, and the rule of law. It is both heartbreaking and alarming that such hate-fuelled acts occur in broad daylight and often go unpunished,” said Fr Kaviyil.
He expressed anguish over the “cruel and disrespectful” treatment meted out to the clergy and women religious. “These actions have wounded not only the Christian community but the soul of our democracy,” he noted. The Catholic Congress urged the Prime Minister to condemn the attack in clear and unambiguous terms, ensure the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators irrespective of affiliations, and guarantee protection for priests, nuns, and Christian institutions, especially in sensitive areas. “We seek a firm response that sends a clear message that mob violence and religious extremism will not be tolerated under any banner,” the letter stated.
Fr Kaviyil warned that silence in the face of such injustice only emboldens those who spread hate. “We appeal to your sense of justice and constitutional duty. We still believe in the promise of India — a nation where every citizen can live without fear, practice their faith, and serve society with dignity,” he added.