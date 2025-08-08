Kerala posts 6.19% growth in FY25, slowest in South India, amid fiscal, external pressures

KOCHI: Call it a double whammy. Kerala recorded an economic growth rate of 6.19% in real terms in the 2024-25 fiscal, as per the revised estimates of the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) for various states.

The state’s latest Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth not only declined from 6.73% recorded a year ago — in FY24, but it was also the lowest in South India. Significantly, Kerala’s GSDP for 2023-24 is an upward revision from 6.52% reported by the state economics and statistics department. India’s GDP growth rate was 6.3% in 2024-25.

Among southern states, Tamil Nadu posted a robust 11.19% growth in 2024-25 and is the fastest growing state economy in the country. Andhra Pradesh (8.21%), Telangana (8.08%), Karnataka (7.37%) and Odisha (6.84%), were also ahead of Kerala

As per MOSPI, Kerala GSDP for 2024-25 at current prices (nominal GSDP) grew by 9.97%, lower than the projected growth of 11.7% over 2023-24 in the budget early this year. The state’s nominal GSDP stood at Rs 12,48,533 crore against the budget projection of Rs 13,11,437 crore.

Nominal GSDP refers to the total value of goods and services produced within a state, measured in the prices of the current year. This means the values are not adjusted for inflation and reflect the actual market prices prevalent during 2024-25.

K Ravi Raman, expert member, Kerala State Planning Board, said the state’s long-term growth trajectory shows improvement – its GSDP was only growing at 4.26% in 2014-15. This reflects economic resilience at national and state levels, he said. “India recorded its highest-ever GST collection in 2024-25, with revenues nearly doubling compared to 2020-21,” he said.