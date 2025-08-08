Kochi police hunt for rapper Vedan after woman doctor files rape complaint; music event postponed

KOCHI: The Kochi city police said that they are actively searching for rapper Hirandas Murali aka Vedan after a a young woman doctor filed a rape complaint against him.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Kochi city police commissioner Putta Vimaladitya said that they are currently monitoring Vedan’s whereabouts.

“We are monitoring Vedan’s current location. An anticipatory bail application has been filed by him in the High Court. We are examining all legal angles, and appropriate action will be taken,” said Vimaladitya.

He added that the investigation is going on and witness statements are being collected. However, he declined to answer questions about whether Vedan is officially considered absconding or if the investigation team has located him.

Meanwhile, in the light of the controversy, ‘Olam Live’, a music event featuring Vedan, originally scheduled for Saturday at the Bolgatty Palace in Kochi, has been postponed by the organisers Soda Lime Productions.

“Although other artists like Fejo, Gabri, Hrishi, and M C Couper were also set to perform, Vedan was our headliner. After speaking with his manager, we were informed that he is unavailable, which led us to postpone the event,” said Vineeth, owner of Soda Lime Productions.

He added that approximately 1,000 tickets had already been sold, and all ticket holders have been notified of the postponement. “They can either request a refund or use the same tickets for the rescheduled event,” said Vineeth.