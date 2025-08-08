Left & Congress stole limelight of nuns’ release: BJP cadre

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A section of BJP’s rank and file believes that the party failed to take advantage of its intervention in the arrest of two nuns in Chhattisgarh, alleging that the Left and the Congress managed to claim credit for their release. However, senior leaders played down concerns, saying that any discontent within the cadre would be resolved through discussions.

“We worked hard and even sent leaders to Chhattisgarh,” a BJP activist said. “But in the end, with hugs and sweets, Congress and the Left walked away with the credit. There is also concern about whether this move would affect the party’s existing vote bank.”

Many party workers echoed the view. However, a senior BJP leader pointed out, “If we had stayed away from the issue, it would have damaged our relationship with the Christian community. Moreover, the churches themselves sought our intervention.” Many leaders said the intervention had strengthened the party’s secular image and boosted the standing of state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Party leaders also underscored that the Catholic Church is aware of the BJP’s efforts, and attempts by the Left and Congress to take credit will be countered. “So far, no dissenting voices have emerged in party meetings. If there are concerns among the cadre, we will address them through dialogue,” another senior leader noted.

BJP strategists view the recent controversies as an opportunity to highlight what they call the breakdown of law and order in Kerala. “The presence of a leader like K K Shailaja at the farewell for convicts in the Sadanandan Master attack case shows the true colours of the Left.

Then, there were viral visuals of notorious criminal ‘Kodi’ Suni and his gang having alcohol under police watch. We will take these issues to the people. Along with other concerns we plan to highlight, they will expand our outreach,” a prominent leader said. Party sources added that more counter-strategies are in the pipeline for the upcoming elections.