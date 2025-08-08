Special trains between Mangaluru and Thiruvananthapuram North ahead of Independence Day weekend

KASARAGOD: Kasaragod Southern Railway announced special trains between Mangaluru Junction and Thiruvananthapuram North to clear the rush of passengers during the Independence Day holidays.

According to a statement from the zonal railway, Train No. 06041 Mangaluru Junction – Thiruvananthapuram North Bi-Weekly Special Express will leave Mangaluru Junction at 7.30 p.m. on Aug. 14 and 16 (Thursday & Saturday) and reach Thiruvananthapuram North at 8.00 a.m., the next day.

Train No.06042 Thiruvananthapuram North - Mangaluru Junction Bi-Weekly Special Express will leave Thiruvananthapuram North at 5.15 p.m. on August 15 and 17 and reach Mangaluru Junction at 6.30 a.m. the next day.

The trains will have a coach composition of 01- Two-tier AC Coach, 02- Three-tier AC Coaches, 17-Sleeper class Coaches, & 02- Second Class Luggage cum Brake Vans.

These trains will stop at Kasaragod, Kanhangad, Payyanur, Kannur, Thalassery, Vadakara, Kozhikode, Tirur, Shoranur, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam, Cherthala, Alappuzha, Ambalapuzha, Haripad, Kayamkulam, Sasthankota and Kollam.