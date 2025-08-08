Vigilance raid uncovers massive corruption in Kerala sub-registrar offices

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing has uncovered massive irregularities in sub-registrar offices across the state during a statewide raid covering 72 offices. In a statement, Vigilance officials said they recovered Rs 1.46 lakh in cash from 13 agents who had arrived at various offices to pay bribes to officials.

Additionally, Rs 37,850 was seized from the record rooms of seven sub-registrar offices, and an unaccounted Rs 15,190 was recovered from four officials.

Verification of UPI applications linked to officials revealed that 19 officials across various sub-registrar offices had unlawfully received a total of Rs 9.67 lakh through UPI transactions from document writers.

The drive, codenamed Operation Secure Land, was launched on Thursday evening following credible information that corruption was rampant in sub-registrar offices.

During the operation, unaccounted cash of Rs 8,500 was seized from an official of the Kazhakootam office. In the Konni office, Rs 11,500 was seized from an agent, while Rs 24,300, hidden between registers in the record room, was also recovered. In the Pathanamthitta office, Rs 6,500 kept in a similar manner was seized, and an official in the Chengannur office was found to have received Rs 2,000 from a document writer via UPI.