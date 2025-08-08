Women face fresh hurdles in bids for leadership in Kerala film bodies; allege targeted moves, misogyny

KOCHI: Even after the Hema Committee report, the Film Policy Conclave, and countless panel discussions on women’s empowerment, women in the Malayalam film industry continue to face formidable roadblocks when attempting to lead.

The latest controversies surrounding the elections to the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) and the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) make it brutally clear — the industry’s core remains resistant to female leadership.

Several women candidates — including prominent names like Shwetha Menon, Sandra Thomas, Kukkoo Parameswaran, and Pushpavathy — continue to be at the receiving end of targeted allegations and procedural hurdles, just as they step up to contest for top positions.

“These developments show how male-dominant film bodies are,” said producer Sandra Thomas. “The way these allegations and cases have been raised against women candidates in AMMA and KFPA is the same. These operations are controlled from the same place by the same people who are controlling the associations and the cinema industry.”

On Monday, Sandra’s nominations for both president and secretary of KFPA were rejected on the grounds that she had produced only two films under her current banner, Sandra Thomas Films, a technicality that many say is selectively applied. Meanwhile, actor Shwetha Menon, contesting for AMMA president post, is now facing a police case — a move her supporters describe as calculated.

According to screenwriter and Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) member Deedi Damodaran, the intent to push women out is not new — but it is more visible than ever. “Now, what has happened is these attempts have become more evident and visible to the public. We see how Sandra, Shwetha, Kukkoo, and Pushpavathy are struggling. Those men who try to stop women and dominate over them are exposed. They cannot hide their dominant nature.”