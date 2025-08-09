Kerala launches landmark housing scheme for transgender community

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Often facing ostracism and exclusion, transgender persons have long struggled to find safe and affordable housing in Kerala. However, a new initiative by the state government is set to change this. A housing scheme, first of its kind, will be launched exclusively for transgender community, offering them a chance to live with dignity and security.

The scheme brought out by the social justice department will provide financial assistance to transgender persons for both purchase of land and construction of house.

Social Justice Minister R Bindu will formally launch the scheme at the ‘Varnapakittu’ transgender arts festival scheduled to be held in Kozhikode from August 21 to 23.

“The pioneering scheme aims to provide a supportive environment, addressing the unique challenges faced by the transgender community. By offering affordable housing options, the government hopes to empower transgender individuals, promoting their inclusion and well-being in society,” Bindu said.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries will be provided three options. Transgender persons who do not have land or house will be entitled to an interest-free loan of Rs 15 lakh facilitated by the government.