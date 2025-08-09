Kerala launches landmark housing scheme for transgender community

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Often facing ostracism and exclusion, transgender persons have long struggled to find safe and affordable housing in Kerala. However, a new initiative by the state government is set to change this. A housing scheme, first of its kind, will be launched exclusively for transgender community, offering them a chance to live with dignity and security.
The scheme brought out by the social justice department will provide financial assistance to transgender persons for both purchase of land and construction of house.
Social Justice Minister R Bindu will formally launch the scheme at the ‘Varnapakittu’ transgender arts festival scheduled to be held in Kozhikode from August 21 to 23.
“The pioneering scheme aims to provide a supportive environment, addressing the unique challenges faced by the transgender community. By offering affordable housing options, the government hopes to empower transgender individuals, promoting their inclusion and well-being in society,” Bindu said.
Under the scheme, beneficiaries will be provided three options. Transgender persons who do not have land or house will be entitled to an interest-free loan of Rs 15 lakh facilitated by the government.
While the interest will be paid by the government, the beneficiary will have to pay back only the principal amount as EMIs. Transgender persons who possess land or have been allotted land through sponsorship from various agencies can avail an assistance of `6 lakh for house construction. This will be disbursed in three instalments at various stages of construction.
Those already enlisted as beneficiaries of housing schemes implemented through local self-government department or Kudumbashree will be given Rs 2 lakh by the social justice department, in addition to the Rs 4 lakh allocated under these schemes.
‘Clear guidelines for transparency in selection’
“Clear guidelines had been laid down to ensure transparency and fairness in the selection process,” Social Justice Director Adeela Abdulla said. The scheme had received a rousing response when it was discussed with stakeholders and members of the state transgender justice board.
According to Syama S Prabha, project officer of the state transgender cell and member of the transgender justice board, the initiative will bring about a positive transformation in the lives of transgenders. “It will also provide them with a sense of belonging and security,” the official added.
Criteria
Transgender persons can submit application forms online or in person; selection based on priority
Priority for applicants who do not own homes, live in temporary or unsafe conditions
Elderly and differently-abled transgender individuals to get priority, too
A technical committee, chaired by the director of social justice, will oversee the process.
Applicants must present valid identity documents confirming their transgender status.
Those applying for construction assistance must provide proof of land ownership.