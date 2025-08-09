Kerala's twin tunnel road faces criticism over ecological impact

KALPETTA: Work on the ambitious Wayanad-Kozhikode twin tunnel road will begin on August 31, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan set to inaugurate it.

The Rs 2,043.74-crore project, touted as a transformative step for Kerala’s transport infrastructure, involves an 8.753-km twin-tube unidirectional tunnel with four-lane approaches, bypassing the winding and congested Thamarassery ghat section of NH 766.

The tunnel road — which will be India’s third largest once completed — is also expected to slash the travel time between Kozhikode and Bengaluru, besides giving tourism initiatives a push and improving Wayanad residents’ access to hospitals, markets, and schools.

The positives notwithstanding, the project is facing severe criticism from various corners. The Wayanad Prakrithi Samrakshana Samithi has filed a PIL at the High Court, claiming the tunnel passes through the ecologically sensitive areas of Thiruvambady (in Kozhikode) and Vellarimala (in Wayanad), zones identified by both Gadgil and Kasturirangan committees as highly vulnerable.

The real concern is that the tunnel ends at Kalladi which is part of the Nilgiris-Wayanad-Coorg biodiversity corridor where both Puthumala and Chooralmala -- the sites of two major landslides in six years — are located. Experts warn that tunnelling and blasting could destabilise slopes, especially during the monsoon season.

The state and union-level expert appraisal committees too have raised concerns about the potential disruption of elephant migration routes, which could push wildlife into villages and lead to more frequent conflicts.