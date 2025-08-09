‘Promoting Satan’: Muslim scholars decry Labubu craze

KOZHIKODE: Labubu – those quirky, sharp-toothed plush dolls – turned the global ‘in’ thing of 2025 in no time. Created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung and China-based Pop Mart, the dolls have found fans across the world, including India, with celebrities like Lisa from K-Pop group Blackpink and singer Rihanna also flaunting them on social media.

However, a section of Muslim religious scholars from Kerala has raised alarm over the craze for the “spiritually dangerous” dolls, terming them “a modern revival of ancient demonic imagery.”

“This Labubu craze is promoting Satan,” declared Rahumathulla Qasimi Mutthedam, a religious scholar. “It is nothing but a reincarnation of ‘kuttichathan’. We’ve always known an evil spirit masked in cuteness. Turning a blind eye to such symbolism is spiritually careless,” he said. Qasimi said the doll’s eerie features – bulging eyes, sharp teeth and mischievous grin – are not harmless quirks but reflective of ghostly beings long warned about in Islamic and Kerala folk tradition.

The recent viral theory connecting Labubu to Pazuzu, an ancient Mesopotamian demon made infamous by The Exorcist, has intensified the debate.

However, not all legal or cultural minds in Kerala are on board with the religious condemnation. “There is no law against collecting dolls. Associating a cartoon character with Satan is not only irrational, it’s dangerous,” said Advocate Naseer Ali, a Kozhikode-based civil rights lawyer.