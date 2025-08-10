Artificial intelligence cannot replace human factor, says IIM-Kozhikode director Debashis Chatterjee

KOCHI: AI cannot replace humans in terms of leadership as it requires humanitarian qualities, said IIM-Kozhikode director Debashis Chatterjee. He was speaking at the ‘Mindful Leadership Masterclass’ on the topic ‘Explore the essence of the human factor in an AI world’.

“In an era, that is increasingly being defined by predictive algorithms, it is a leader’s responsibility to preserve the human factor. The corporates need a dedicated reflection time to cultivate high-potential leaders who can navigate uncertainty and create value in ways AI cannot replicate,” he said.

The author and columnist talked about how mindfulness and self-awareness play a major part in effective leadership at the event held in JW Marriott Hotel, Kochi. He added that while AI can play by the rules and logic -- with the incorporation of abundant data -- use traditional technical skills and make analytical decisions, a human mind is needed to understand the context of things, work with insights, think critically and serve accordingly.

“Ultimately, what the advent of AI does is that it will push us to a point where one gains the ability to function with their intuitive senses, beyond all data, in every case. Algorithm does not have awareness,” he said.

The class conducted by IIM-K, was attended by leaders and over 150 professionals from a wide spectrum of institutions in Kochi, including Air India, Cochin Shipyard Limited, Cochin International Aviation Services Limited (subsidiary of CIAL), Steel and Industrial Forgings Limited (SIFL), Kerala Electrical & Allied Engineering Co Ltd (KEL), Travancore Cochin Chemicals Ltd (TCC), FACT, Federal Bank, ESAF Bank, KSIDC, and KSEB.

The event also featured the release of Chatterjee’s latest book ‘One Minute Wisdom’, on transformative coaching for life, learning and leadership.