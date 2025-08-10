BJP tampered with voters’ list in Thrissur in last Lok Sabha election, alleges Congress

THRISSUR: District Congress Committee president Joseph Tajet has alleged that Union Minister Suresh Gopi, his family members, his brother Subhash Gopi and his family added their names to the voters’ list in Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency though they were not permanent residents there.
Sharing the list of such voters from other constituencies, Tajet sought a probe into the matter. “The voters’ list tampering issues raised by Rahul Gandhi, actually began in Thrissur to ensure the victory of Suresh Gopi, who contested on BJP ticket. Though Congress raised its complaints before the election, the then district collector said if a person’s name appears in the voters’ list, then he/she can vote. No scrutiny was held to address the complaints,” he alleged.
According to the Congress, in the voters’ list, the last few names added in the last days of the voters’ list renewal process were made by BJP taking advantage of the addresses of vacant apartment complexes in the city.
The complaint filed by Congress before the LS election alleged that 13 names were added to the voters’ list using the permanent address of certain flats in the Sobha Saphire apartment at Kolazhy that were lying unoccupied. Two names were added using the address of flats 899 and 900 in Cheloor County Court at Ayyanthole.
Both persons were not permanent residents at the flats. Six names in the voters’ list with address at Sakthi Apartments, Ayyanthole, 15 voters in Water Lily apartment, Panchikkal, Ayyanthole, two in Govindh Apartment, Ayyanthole, and eight in Sobha Top Plaza were also not permanent residents. As per the documents, all family members gave a house name ‘Bharat Heritage’ in their address.
They were taken on rent by Suresh Gopi when he stayed in Thrissur for poll campaign since 2021. After election, the houses were vacated as he could stay at Ramanilayam Guest House as a Union minister.
“We went to the flats and enquired about the people who submitted the address to be included in the voters’ list. Presently, none of them are staying here. Moreover, these names are not included in the voters’ list in the corporation. This itself indicates that the names were added to ensure Suresh Gopi’s victory,” he alleged.
Meanwhile, T N Prathapan, KPCC working president, filed a complaint seeking action against Booth Level Officers who failed to verify facts before adding new names to the list.