BJP tampered with voters’ list in Thrissur in last Lok Sabha election, alleges Congress

THRISSUR: District Congress Committee president Joseph Tajet has alleged that Union Minister Suresh Gopi, his family members, his brother Subhash Gopi and his family added their names to the voters’ list in Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency though they were not permanent residents there.

Sharing the list of such voters from other constituencies, Tajet sought a probe into the matter. “The voters’ list tampering issues raised by Rahul Gandhi, actually began in Thrissur to ensure the victory of Suresh Gopi, who contested on BJP ticket. Though Congress raised its complaints before the election, the then district collector said if a person’s name appears in the voters’ list, then he/she can vote. No scrutiny was held to address the complaints,” he alleged.

According to the Congress, in the voters’ list, the last few names added in the last days of the voters’ list renewal process were made by BJP taking advantage of the addresses of vacant apartment complexes in the city.

The complaint filed by Congress before the LS election alleged that 13 names were added to the voters’ list using the permanent address of certain flats in the Sobha Saphire apartment at Kolazhy that were lying unoccupied. Two names were added using the address of flats 899 and 900 in Cheloor County Court at Ayyanthole.