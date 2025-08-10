‘Difficult to stay away from stage’, Kalamandalam Gopi set for a comeback

KOCHI: Four months after announcing his decision to retire from the stage, Kalamandalam Gopi, the doyen of Kathakali, is all set to return to the stage. He will be performing as Kuchela in ‘Kuchelavritham’ at Evoor Major Sri Krishna Temple near Kayamkulam on September 14, Ashtami Rohini Day.

“After retiring from stage I have been receiving invitations from kathakali lovers across the state. But I am not able to perform as I cannot stand for more than five minutes due to acute pain in my knees. I accepted this invitation as the programme is on Ashtami Rohini day, the birthday of Lord Krishna and the character is that of Kuchela. I cannot perform Pacha (Satvika) roles as it is difficult to wear the heavy headgear and elaborate costumes. The role of Kuchela is simple as the only costume is a dhoti. The character has to walk through the aisle and can sit beside Krishna for the rest of the play,” said the 88-year-old artist.

Born at Kothachira in Palakkad district in 1937, Kalamandalam Gopi, has been celebrated as the evergreen hero of kathakali and has been active on stage for seven decades, popularising the traditional artform and winning fans across the globe.

After graduating from Kalamandalam at the age of 20, Gopi joined the institution as a teacher and retired as principal in 1992. He has been honoured with Padma Shri, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Kerala Sangeet Nataka Akademi Award, Kalamandalam Fellowship and the Kalidas Samman (2011). He acted in three movies and renowned director Adoor Gopalakrishnan has made a documentary on his life.

His last performance was at Kottakkal Viswambhara temple in April 2024, where he played the role of Kuchela. The last elaborate performance was at Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple where he portrayed Bahuka in ‘Nalacharitham.’

“It is difficult for an artist to stay away from stage. I want to continue but health issues are causing difficulties. I won’t say the programme at Evoor will be my last performance, but I have not accepted any other invitation. I have some age-related difficulties and cannot travel often,” said Gopi Asan.