Four Malayalam films set for Onam release as industry hopes for box office revival

KOCHI: With four Malayalam films scheduled to be released this Onam season, industry stakeholders have their fingers crossed, eager for strong box office performances.

Given that cinemas in the state have been struggling for footfall since Mohanlal-starrer Thudarum went off the screens, film buffs too are waiting to see another Mollywood blockbuster. Lined up for release are Hridayapoorvam, Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, Lokah, and Maine Pyaar Kiya.

Industry insiders believe that these films, with proven as well as fresh faces headlining them, have the potential to attract audiences.

“Hridayapoorvam is a much-anticipated film. A Fahadh Faasil film too is set for release. Also, the audiences now don’t look for names and stars. If the content and story are good, they will come to the cinemas. We expect a good box office collection for the upcoming films,” producer and theatre owner Liberty Basheer told the TNIE.

The Mohanlal-Sathyan Anthikad combo’s Hridayapoorvam is set for release on August 28 while Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira starring Fahadh and Kalyani Priyadharshan, Lokah featuring Naslen and Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Hridu Haroon-Preity Mukhundhan’s Maine Pyaar Kiya will be released on August 29.

“These films are of four different genres,” said K Vijayakumar, president of the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEOUK).

“The audience will also have an opportunity to watch different films on various subjects. Also, we have high expectations for Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which is set for an August 14 release.” Balti, starring Shane Nigam, too was slated to be released ahead of Onam, but it has been postponed.

“For the past few months, the cinemas in the state have been struggling as there aren’t any hit films. Mohanlal’s Thudarum, which was released in April this year, was the last superhit Malayalam film. The box office collection of Ronth was relatively better. We expect the Onam releases to breathe life back into cinemas in Kerala,” Basheer added.

After Thudarum, the cinemas in Kerala have been empty, pointed out Vijayakumar.

“The other language films released recently haven’t been able to bring in audiences. The new films will hopefully solve the financial crisis cinemas are currently facing,” he said.

Tovino Thomas’ Ajayante Randam Moshanam, Antony Varghese’s Kondal, and Kishkindha Kandam starring Asif Ali and Vijayaraghavan were the Onam releases last year.