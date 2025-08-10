INTERVIEW | ‘Being the good girl doesn’t really help’: Director Anjali Menon

Political correctness in films is now much-discussed…

It’s a confusing space for me. As a filmmaker, you want to show the real thing. I think we should avoid glorifying certain negative things. That’s where I would draw the line. We are a society in which movies have a major influence. In such a society, glorifying negative things is not good, particularly when it’s a movie for family consumption… movies that will be watched by children. I think you need to be careful. On the other hand, there are movies which try to portray certain realistic truths. At times, such movies could be disturbing and shouldn’t be kept for family consumption. Pushing everything under the ‘U’ certificate... glorifying things by saying that it happens in our country... is problematic.

What’s the relevance of the censor board? There’s a perspective that censorship is unnecessary…

In an ideal world, there’s no need for censorship. But the way content is consumed in our country, I don’t know whether we are mature enough to have no certification at all.

You are a filmmaker who works with your own scripts. Is that because you feel it is tough to direct other people’s scripts?

I don’t know. Only now am I working with another writer. I loved the writing, and both our sensibilities are aligned. I’m excited as I’m interpreting another person’s writing. It seems easy, but I can say so only after directing it. Currently, another director is writing for me and I’m writing for another.

There have been reports about disputes within WCC. Are Manju Warrier and Vidhu Vincent still part of the collective?

Vidhu Vincent has officially resigned from WCC. Manju Warrier is an active member of the collective and regularly takes part in our meetings.

Many people who stepped forward with sexual harassment allegations in the light of the Hema Committee report have withdrawn complaints. Won’t these torpedo WCC initiatives?

If there is a system to handle this, such a crisis can be averted. If there is a system, I can work with anyone. Our fight is to build a system. If there is a system, the producer will benefit the most. People should be aware of what to do and what not to. Now, people are aware to some extent, but that wasn’t the case seven years ago.

The MeToo movement came at a time when a lot of women were taking up behind-the-camera roles. There now seems to be a tendency to keep them away to avoid ‘risk’…

If you have a system, you don’t have to worry about any of this. If unnecessary activities are prohibited, if there’s a POSH clause in employees’ contracts, they will report if required. There’s a mechanism to look into false allegations too.

As a filmmaker, what’s your vision?

I just tell stories. I don’t have any long-term vision. I want to live... storytelling is part of my life. There may come a time when I don’t make cinema, I may move to another medium. Who knows? Storytelling is something I know I’ll be doing all the time... in which medium, I don’t know. Cinema is currently my favourite medium. I share stories that have touched me. It’s building connections... I’d love to connect with an audience. When someone, unknown, and from a faraway, unseen country writes to you after watching your movie, it’s such a beautiful feeling. There’s a thread that connects all of us.

Many young women want to enter cinema, especially behind the camera. What would you say to them?

Don’t listen to anyone, just follow your instinct. In our social context, the hardest part is getting permission from everyone to enter the industry. You have to come into this medium for the right reasons. People who are more passionate about it are the ones who will stay here. You need to have a voice. More than anything, believe in yourself. Don’t listen to anyone who says you can’t do it. Be well-defined. Otherwise, even if you’re a very good girl, it’s going to be very difficult. Also, I don’t think being the good girl really helps (laughs out).

