Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association extends support to Dr Haris

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Marking a new development on the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College issue, the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) has extended its support to Dr Haris Chirakkal, who was kept under suspicion for missing equipment.

“The inspection should have been done in the presence of Dr Haris,” KGMCTA state president Dr Rosnara Begum said at a press meet on Saturday. She said they have expressed their condemnation of this move to the college authorities. Dr Begum said the association has sought a meeting with Health Minister Veena George on the issue, which will be held after the minister returns on Wednesday. “We have demanded that Dr Haris should also be present at the meeting, to which her office responded that the final call will be taken after decisions,” she said.

However, Dr Haris responded that he does not fear any inquiry regarding the missing equipment. “The minister is a close person, and she was misled about the issue. I tried to point out some systemic flaws, and I don’t want to blame the government for this,” he said.

The doctor also said the issues he mentioned have been largely resolved, and the ministry-level officers have promised that they will take care of the rest.

The row began when Dr Haris wrote about the lack of medical equipment in the urology department on Facebook. On Friday, MCH principal and superintendent said a new purchase bill for an equipment reported missing was discovered from the room of Dr Haris.