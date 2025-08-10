Kerala’s artificial intelligence training program for teachers in Lakshadweep

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) training programme for teachers will now be replicated in Lakshadweep. The training module for Lakshadweep teachers will be an updated version of the AI programme previously conducted by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology For Educatin (KITE) for 80,000 teachers in the state.

The programme utilises the same online training platform that was made available to the public under the name ‘AI Essentials’. The first phase of the training involves all 110 postgraduate teachers, who are divided into five batches. The programme will be completed in one month, with one mentor assigned to every 20 teachers.

According to KITE CEO K Anvar Sadath, the training will be provided to all Lakshadweep teachers, including in the field of robotics. Robotics has been incorporated into the revised Class 10 ICT textbooks, which are used being used in the island as it follows the Kerala curriculum. To facilitate this, KITE will also provide robotics kits to schools in Lakshadweep.

The course content is structured into five distinct sections. The first section, ‘AI at Your Fingertips,’ the second section, ‘AI Art Gallery,’ the third section, ‘Mastering AI,’ the fourth section, ‘AI in Everyday Life,’ and the final section provides an understanding of how to use AI responsibly.