KSRTC to deploy AI-based software for bus scheduling to curb bunching, cut losses

KOCHI: The KSRTC, which often catches flak for bus bunching – where two or more buses on the same route travel closely together thereby affecting revenue – has decided to take the help of artificial intelligence (AI) to solve the problem. The state-run carrier is set to implement an AI-based software to manage its bus schedules.

“We’re in the process of purchasing software that supports AI. The primary review and technical examinations are all over. It’ll be for the first time in the country, an AI-based software is used for bus scheduling by a transport corporation,” said Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar. From now, no new services will be deployed on the decision of an individual, but on the basis of the suggestion by the software. The ticketing machine data and the duty patterns of staff will be fed into the software.

For instance, if the timing of a bus coming from Ernakulam and another from MC Road clashes when they arrive at Angamaly, the software will suggest a minimum time gap. “Either the schedule of the bus from Ernakulam will be preponed or that coming from MC road will be delayed to avoid bunching. Through this, the corporation can cut daily loss by half,” the minister said.

CM to inaugurate biggest fleet modernisation

The KSRTC is purchasing a total of 340 new buses for which the finance department has issued administrative sanction for allotting `108 crore, announced in the last budget. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch the new buses at a function in Thiruvananthapuram on August 21.

“The KSRTC is turning all its super class buses into air-conditioned ones by deploying new modern vehicles, especially on interstate routes like Bengaluru. The new buses include all categories -- Super Deluxe, Super Fast, Fast Passenger and Ordinary buses. Two new categories are also being introduced -- link buses that will be operated with takeover permits of private buses and mini-buses (8m long) to operate in rural areas,” the minister said.

Monthly loss cut by L10 cr

Its various reformations have helped the KSRTC reduce its monthly loss by `10 crore. “The average daily collection has increased to `7.45 crore. With new buses coming in, we expect the daily collection to rise to `8.5 crore, which will enable the corporation to record daily operating profit for the first time in its history,” he said.