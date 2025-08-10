Thiruvananthapuram seventh safest city in India, 149th globally

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram has secured the 7th position among the safest cities in the country according to the Numbeo Safety Index 2025. Globally, it stands 149th with a safety index score of 61.1 and a crime index of 38.9.
The Numbeo Safety Index is a crowdsourced, real-time assessment of how safe people feel in their countries and cities. It ranks cities based on public perceptions of safety in daily life, covering both daytime and nighttime experiences. It evaluates personal safety concerns such as risks of mugging, robbery, car theft, physical attacks and harassment in public places. The index also factors in discrimination based on skin colour, ethnicity, gender, or religion, alongside property crimes like vandalism and burglary, and violent crimes such as assault and homicide.
A higher safety index score indicates a city is safer with lower crime rates and more effective law enforcement. Thiruvananthapuram’s position ahead of large metro cities like Chennai and Pune highlights the city’s relative security and improved public safety.
The capital’s position reflects the impact of higher detection rates, swift responses to complaints and active citizen participation.
Mangaluru top in India, Abu Dhabi safest: Index
“The control room camera systems are functioning effectively. The city’s population is largely law-abiding, which naturally keeps crime rates low. Most incidents are reported from the outskirts, where commercial activity is higher. Anti-social elements are under constant surveillance, and preventive measures, including KAAPA, are being implemented effectively. The higher density of police stations compared to the population is another advantage.
Above all, our continuous effort to reduce response time is a major factor in maintaining safety. Our focus will be to further reduce crime and make the city even safer,” said city police commissioner Thomson Jose.
Leading the list among Indian cities is Mangaluru in Karnataka with a safety index of 74.2. Other top cities include Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Surat, Jaipur, and Navi Mumbai.
Several cities in the Middle East have earned global recognition for their safety, with five of them being ranked among the world’s top 10 safest cities. Leading the list is Abu Dhabi, holding the top spot as the safest city globally for the ninth consecutive year. India was positioned 67th among the world’s safest countries, achieving an index score of 55.8.