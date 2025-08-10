Thiruvananthapuram seventh safest city in India, 149th globally

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram has secured the 7th position among the safest cities in the country according to the Numbeo Safety Index 2025. Globally, it stands 149th with a safety index score of 61.1 and a crime index of 38.9.

The Numbeo Safety Index is a crowdsourced, real-time assessment of how safe people feel in their countries and cities. It ranks cities based on public perceptions of safety in daily life, covering both daytime and nighttime experiences. It evaluates personal safety concerns such as risks of mugging, robbery, car theft, physical attacks and harassment in public places. The index also factors in discrimination based on skin colour, ethnicity, gender, or religion, alongside property crimes like vandalism and burglary, and violent crimes such as assault and homicide.

A higher safety index score indicates a city is safer with lower crime rates and more effective law enforcement. Thiruvananthapuram’s position ahead of large metro cities like Chennai and Pune highlights the city’s relative security and improved public safety.

The capital’s position reflects the impact of higher detection rates, swift responses to complaints and active citizen participation.