BJP switches strategy in Kerala, to play health card for LSG elections

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP appears to be recalibrating its political strategy in Kerala, shifting its focus to the health sector as a key campaign topic ahead of the local body elections. Sources said the move comes as the party sidesteps the controversy over the recent attack on nuns and priests in Odisha, a BJP-ruled state, which has threatened to strain its Christian outreach and slow momentum in certain constituencies. Many party leaders termed the Thrissur Lok Sabha election charges baseless and stressed that more counter-strategies would be rolled out.
On Saturday, BJP state general secretary S Suresh said in a meeting the party would strongly oppose what it sees as the state government’s targeting of Dr Haris Chirakkal. “Dr Haris has raised the voice of the common people of this state. Things have reached a stage where honest officials struggle to work under this regime. The BJP is moving forward with strong protests against this dangerous approach,” Suresh said.
Party sources said the focus on the health sector is a calculated move to spotlight issues with direct public relevance, such as access to quality healthcare and safeguarding honest officials, while steering clear of overexposure to sensitive matters like the Odisha incident. In Chhattisgarh, the BJP played a key role in securing the release of two jailed nuns, but several leaders conceded that internal disagreements have risen over whether such interventions would bring political gains.
With Church leaders now voicing concerns over religious freedom and citing the Odisha attack, the party has chosen to approach the matter cautiously, a source said. For instance, at another press meet on Sunday, BJP general secretary Anoop Antony reiterated Suresh’s stand on the Dr Haris issue but refrained from criticising the Church authorities.
At the same time, the BJP is pushing back against the Congress and Left allegations of voters’ list manipulation in Thrissur. Leaders noted that the party had already released, on August 7, evidence of large-scale irregularities in the recently released draft voters’ list, alleging the involvement of government officials and the Left.
“Both the Left and the Congress are worried about the BJP’s growing influence. Thus, they are raising Thrissur voters’ list manipulations with a hidden agenda. The Left government is behind the manipulations in the recently released voters’ list as they are certain of a huge setback in the upcoming local body polls,” a prominent BJP leader claimed.
Grassroots workers believe the ‘health card’ could be more effective in connecting with voters, alongside issues in the education sector. “If the BJP focuses on these sectors (education and health) in each locality, we can position ourselves as the only party capable of ensuring development,” a party worker said.
‘CPI, Cong leaders try to insult voters’
Thrissur: BJP state general secretary M T Ramesh on Sunday said CPI and Congress leaders could not yet accept the defeat in Lok Sabha election in Thrissur and were insulting the voters by their allegations of voters’ list tampering. “Suresh Gopi’s victory in Thrissur is a result of collective efforts by BJP workers. The leaders of CPI, CPM and Congress are yet to come out of the shock. All this while, they were behind Thrissur Pooram. Now they have come up with voters’ list issues. We followed all the regulations while adding names to the list,” he said.