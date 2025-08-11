Kerala government plans job placement for 50,000 SC/ST youths this year

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is set to launch a major training and placement programme targeting jobless youngsters from scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) communities. The initiative aims to provide jobs to around 50,000 youths this year through the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA), with a special focus on those holding technical qualifications.

According to senior officials, 2,398 community promoters -- 1,216 SC promoters and 1,182 ST promoters -- working with local bodies across the state will be enlisted to implement the programme. These promoters were recently given a month-long training regarding the selection process through KILA. Their primary task will be to identify unemployed youngsters with technical education backgrounds.

“We will then provide them with the necessary training to ensure job placements,” an official associated with the programme told TNIE.

The government is also considering extending the scheme to students from the 46 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) managed by the scheduled caste development department in a subsequent phase, sources said. Officials highlighted that the programme will go beyond providing technical skills.

“Many candidates lose out in interviews due to factors such as lack of confidence or communication barriers. We are planning special training modules to boost their confidence and improve their employability. Similarly, we will also assist youngsters who couldn’t complete ITI courses due to various reasons,” a senior officer said.

While the initial target is 50,000 jobs, officials noted that the figure could rise based on reports from local bodies.