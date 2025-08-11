Fort Kochi hosts first Cosmos Malabaricus Summer School from August 11 to 14

KOCHI: As Fort Kochi hosts the first Cosmos Malabaricus Summer School, from August 11 to 14, it will mark a crucial step in the Kerala Council for Historical Research’s (KCHR) journey to expand Indian Ocean studies, challenge colonial historiographies and foster international academic collaborations -- through the Cosmos Malabaricus project.

The summer school aims to create an active platform for scholarly exchange, archival engagement, and field-based learning.

Venu Rajamony, former ambassador of India to the Netherlands, told TNIE that, “The Cosmos Malabaricus Summer School promises an intensive and practice-based learning experience that will see scholars being taken on a tour based on maps made by the Dutch. It will be short journey starting from Fort Kochi that will also cover Vypeen, Bolgatty, and Varapuzha.”

Dr Ganesh K N, chairperson, KCHR, highlighted that summer school is a step forward in disseminating knowledge.

“The school will see the participation of 30-odd research scholars. Six scholars have arrived from the Netherlands. It will follow a class format,” he said.