Kannur City cyber crime team arrests two for cheating doctor of Rs 4.4 crore in online scam

KANNUR: In a major breakthrough, the Kannur City cyber crime investigation team nabbed two Chennai natives accused of being involved in an online scam that swindled a Mattanur-based doctor out of a staggering Rs 4.43 crore. The elaborate fraud unfolded over WhatsApp, with the victim being lured with promises of high returns through online share trading.

The accused, identified as Mahabubash Farooq, 39, and Rijas, 41, both hailing from Sayed Sadiq Nagar, Mangadu, Chennai, were tracked down and arrested by the team. The two accused are agents who sold bank accounts to cyber fraudsters.

They were tracked down following an investigation that focused on account numbers, phone calls and IMEI numbers. The accused was taken into custody from Chennai.