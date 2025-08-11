Kerala: Husband of Chavara woman found dead in Sharjah arrested

KOLLAM: Satheesh Sankar, 40, husband of Athulya, a Chavara native who was found hanging at her apartment in Sharjah in July, was arrested by Thekkumbhagam police on Sunday.

The accused, a native of Sasthamcotta, was detained by immigration officials at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on his arrival from Sharjah and handed over to Valiyathura police. He was later transferred to Thekkumbhagam police, where the case against him was registered.

Following interrogation, Satheesh was released on bail, as the Kollam Sessions Court had granted him anticipatory bail on Friday. The investigation is being led by Karunagappally ASP Anjali Bhavana.

A forensic examination in Sharjah had earlier found no abnormality in Athulya’s death. The results of a re-postmortem conducted after the body was brought to Kerala are awaited.