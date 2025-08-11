No decision taken on online liquor sales: Excise Minister M B Rajesh

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has not taken a decision on allowing Bevco to conduct online liquor sales, Excise Minister M B Rajesh has said. The Beverages Corporation had submitted a recommendation in this regard. “The Bevco had submitted a similar proposal during the formulation of the Excise Policy. However, the government decided not to pursue it,” he said.

Bevco, in its latest proposal to the excise department, highlighted that it received a partnership proposal from online delivery platform Swiggy. As per the proposal, liquor would be sold to people after ensuring that their age is above 23 years. Bevco is also developing an app for doorstep delivery. Bevco has been receiving demands for alternatives for the crowded outlets and the tourism fraternity, too, had made such a demand.

Rajesh said the government will not take unilateral decisions on matters pertaining to liquor because of the general public perception. “People take a double standard on such matters. Those who implement such things in other states will oppose the same in Kerala,” he said, making a veiled reference on the opposition parties.

He also hinted at hiking liquor prices in the state.