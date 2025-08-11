‘Suresh Gopi missing, probe needed’; KSU leader lodges complaint

THRISSUR: KSU district president Gokul Guruvayur has lodged a ‘man-missing’ complaint with the Thrissur City police, seeking a probe into the ‘disappearance’ of Union Minister and Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi. The police have not registered a case in that regard.

In the complaint, the KSU leader alleged that Suresh Gopi went missing after the arrest of two Malayali nuns in Chhattisgarh.

He urged the police to “probe the whereabouts of the MP and to find those behind his disappearance”.

According to his social media handles, Suresh Gopi is currently in Manipur on official duty as the Union minister of state for tourism and petroleum and natural gas.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar brushed aside complaints that Suresh Gopi has been missing from his constituency. “Everyone knows that when an MP becomes a Union minister, he will have additional responsibilities,” Chandrasekhar said.

Further, the BJP leader said he would soon meet the Malankara Orthodox Church’s Thrissur Diocese Metropolitan Mar Yuhanon Meletius.

The bishop had indirectly targeted Suresh Gopi in a recent Facebook post, expressing concern that “the one we chose and sent to Delhi is missing”.