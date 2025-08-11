This postman delivers mail to a village that exists only in memories

MEPPADI: No one writes the code 673577 in their postal address anymore. The number once linked to a green, bustling Mundakkai now belongs to a graveyard of memories. Stone pillars bear the names of those who lived there — most of whom lie buried beneath the land the Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslides swallowed a year ago. The post office is gone, the homes are gone, and the ward itself has faded into a silent stretch of abandoned land.

For P T Velayudhan, the postman who once knew every home in Mundakkai, the change is heartbreaking. Now stationed at a temporary post office in Meppadi, he sorts through the sparse mail that trickles in — mostly ATM cards and bank notices. Survivors or their families collect them directly, replacing the familiar door-to-door rounds that once defined his days.

A native of Chooralmala School Road, Velayudhan once walked Mundakkai’s winding lanes with ease, each address carrying a face and a story. Today, those addresses exist only in memory — like the village itself, erased from the map yet etched in grief. “Earlier, I used to deliver many personal letters. Now there are none,” Velayudhan tells TNIE. “These days, only speed posts from banks carrying ATM or credit cards arrive. I contact the addressees, and since most of them now live in Meppadi, they collect it from our office. If they are in Kalpetta, I go there whenever I can.”