Trump tariff: Kerala to seek industry input for Centre’s relief plan on US import duty hike

KOCHI: The Kerala government plans to incorporate suggestions from leaders of the state’s commercial sector while preparing a detailed memorandum to the Centre on measures to counter the fallout from the US decision to impose a 50% duty on imports from India, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said on Monday.

Addressing a meeting convened by the Industries Department with representatives from export-oriented industries, Rajeeve warned that the development could impact Kerala’s economy, even though the state accounts for only about 1% of India’s exports to the US.

“True, the state has limitations on what it can do, but we want to work by understanding the needs and stance of the export-oriented industry sector,” he said, assuring the government’s commitment to “do everything” within its powers. Calling the crisis “a clear example of the failure of globalisation,” the minister urged unity to tide over the situation.

Rajeeve also stressed the need to tap the domestic market more effectively and suggested using the Malayali diaspora platform Loka Kerala Sabha to explore new global markets.