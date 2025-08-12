A Kerala engineer who wanders with wild elephants 

The engineer-turned-environmentalist now works with the Centre for Wildlife Studies, where he manages an elephant project. His job lets him travel, study elephants, and interact with researchers and foresters in the same line of study.



“But my aim is not all these. Well, actually, there is no aim. I am just happy being in the company of elephants. Their calmness makes me feel connected to everything around, and their demeanour is what evokes a serene happiness in me,” Aneesh smiles.



“I have clicked them in the wild and otherwise, and have won about 12 international awards (including Sanctuary Asia, Nature in Focus, a Russian award titled Golden Turtle, the Monochrome Photography Awards, and an Italian competition award called Asferico, etc.) for my clicks. But, if you ask me, they are things that just happened on the way. I just want to be with them. Their calmness made me feel secure even when I was without a job, when I was going through tough times. The bond, actually, is beyond words.”