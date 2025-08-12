Alert systems revamped post-Wayanad

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A year after facing widespread criticism over the lack of timely warnings before the deadly landslide in Wayanad, central agencies such as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Geological Survey of India (GSI) have initiated major overhauls in their alert mechanisms.
In a significant move to improve weather forecasting and disaster preparedness in Kerala’s high ranges, the IMD is establishing its first radar station in Wayanad. The new X-band Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) is expected to enhance real-time monitoring, especially in areas where expanding ground-based observatories is difficult.
“Radar data is especially useful for rainfall analysis. It provides an indirect yet effective ground-level assessment,” said Neetha K Gopal, Director, IMD Kerala.
Once operational, the radar will monitor rainfall within a 100-km radius, covering Wayanad and nearby regions in Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. Though initial plans considered Kozhikode or Kannur, the radar location was shifted to Wayanad after the landslide that struck the district on July 30 last year.
Increasing the number of ground observatories in forested, hilly terrain remains a logistical challenge. IMD is currently calibrating existing stations. However, improved inter-agency coordination is also shaping the new approach.
“We now share data more frequently among agencies, though it’s still an informal mechanism,” Neetha added.
The IMD had come under fire for failing to issue a red alert ahead of the disaster. The landslide occurred in the early hours of July 30, but the red alert-indicating a severe risk to life-was issued only around 6 am, hours after the event.
The Geological Survey of India too had been criticised for downplaying the threat. However, Dr V Ambili, Deputy Director General of the GSI Kerala unit, said the agency has since refined its alert system based on more robust data collection.
“We have moved from broad map-based bulletins to taluk-level alerts in Wayanad and Idukki. The warning categories-green, yellow, orange, and red-are now issued for specific regions,” she said.