Alert systems revamped post-Wayanad

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A year after facing widespread criticism over the lack of timely warnings before the deadly landslide in Wayanad, central agencies such as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Geological Survey of India (GSI) have initiated major overhauls in their alert mechanisms.

In a significant move to improve weather forecasting and disaster preparedness in Kerala’s high ranges, the IMD is establishing its first radar station in Wayanad. The new X-band Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) is expected to enhance real-time monitoring, especially in areas where expanding ground-based observatories is difficult.

“Radar data is especially useful for rainfall analysis. It provides an indirect yet effective ground-level assessment,” said Neetha K Gopal, Director, IMD Kerala.

Once operational, the radar will monitor rainfall within a 100-km radius, covering Wayanad and nearby regions in Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. Though initial plans considered Kozhikode or Kannur, the radar location was shifted to Wayanad after the landslide that struck the district on July 30 last year.