Bevco set to launch mobile app for pre-bookings

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the state government shying away from the proposal for online liquor delivery, the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) is preparing to launch a pre-booking facility.

Customers will be able to book liquor at retail outlets through a mobile application.

“At present, customers have to wait in line for billing and delivery at outlets. The app will allow them to book products, which can then be collected from outlets,” said Harshita Attaluri, chairman and managing director of Bevco.

The corporation plans to launch the app sometime after Onam. The app, which is under development, was originally meant to facilitate online sales.

“With government sanction, the same app can be used to make bookings for online delivery. Only those above the legal age of 23 will be able to make bookings,” she said.