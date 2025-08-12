DG Shipping cracks whip on maritime institutes, Kerala Maritime Board steps in

KOCHI: With the Director General of Shipping (DGS) cracking the whip on institutes offering maritime training and certification courses, the Kerala Maritime Board has decided to start approved courses at its facilities in Kodungallur and Neendakara.
The DG Shipping had issued an order on August 1, banning private training centres from conducting maritime courses without mandatory approval.
“Maritime education and training provided to Indian seafarers are required to meet strict national and international standards as prescribed by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and enforced by the DGS.
"It has been brought to the attention of the directorate that certain foreign governments and maritime administration have authorised private training centres to conduct maritime training courses leading to issuance of Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW) certificate of competencies and certificate of proficiencies within Indian territory. But many such institutes do not have the approval of the DGS. Such activities are unauthorised and in contravention of Indian law and international obligations,” the order said.
"As the courses are conducted undermining the regulatory authority of the Indian Maritime Administration, no training shall be deemed to be valid unless it is of such standard and type as approved by the Central government. No foreign government, maritime administration, agency, institution or representative shall conduct or deliver maritime training within India, without prior written approval from the DGS,” the order further said.
As per the order, any entity violating the directive will face legal action and will be blacklisted. The DGS has advised all ship owners, and maritime training institutes not to collaborate with unapproved foreign training providers. Any foreign administration intending to conduct maritime training in India must submit a formal proposal to the directorate seeking prior approval.
“The STCW is an international convention that sets the minimum standards for training, certification, and watchkeeping for seafarers. These standards are established by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and are crucial for ensuring safety and competency within the global maritime industry.
"Some institutes are conducting courses in collaboration with some foreign institutes violating the international convention. For example they are providing certificate of competency in six months for courses which need mandatory training for four years. So the DG Shipping has decided to regulate the courses in view of the recent accidents,” said Mercantile Marine Department Principal Officer J Senthil Kumar.
Meanwhile, the Kerala Maritime Board (KMB) has initiated the process to get approval from the DGS to conduct certified courses at Kodungallur and Neendakara.
“We have signed an agreement with Thrissur Police Academy to use the swimming pool facility for training. An agreement has been signed with the Cochin Shipyard for practical training in fire fighting. We have submitted an application after complying with the guidelines and expect approval to conduct basic courses at the Maritime Institute in Kodungallur within three months. The plan is to develop the facility at Neendakara as an international hub of maritime training and we hope to get the approval in six months," said KMB chairman N S Pillai.
