Eight passenger trains in Kerala get additional coaches

KOZHIKODE: The Southern Railway announced augmenting two additional coaches to eight passenger trains operating in the state. The statement from the zonal railway said that one second-class general and one second-class chair car coaches were provided for the convenience of the passengers.

Train No. 16366 Nagercoil Junction – Kottayam Daily Express, leaving Nagercoil junction at 1 pm, would be augmented starting from August 15. Train No. 16326 Kottayam – Nilambur Daily Express, departing Kottayam at 5.15 am and Train No. 16325 Nilambur – Kottayam Daily Express, departing Nilambur at 3.15 pm will be augmented from August 16.

Train No. 56311 Kottayam – Kollam Junction Daily Passenger departing Kottayam at 5.40 am and Train No. 56302 Kollam Junction – Alappuzha Daily Passenger departing from Kollam Jn. at 9.05 am, Train No. 56301 Alappuzha – Kollam Junction Daily Passenger departing from Alappuzha at 1.15 pm, Train No. 56307 Kollam Junction – Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily Passenger departing Kollam Jn. at 3.55 pm, and Train No. 56308 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Nagercoil Junction Daily Passenger departing Thiruvananthapuram Central at 6 pm would be augmented with effect from August 17.