Govt Medical Colleges in Kerala to be hubs of innovation; nod given to set up IEDCs

KOCHI: At a time when much of the onus is being put on the need for innovation in the health and medicine sector, the absence of Innovation Entrepreneurship & Development Centres (IEDCs) in Government Medical Colleges and hospitals stood out like a sore thumb.

But that will be a thing of the past since the Department of Health and Family Welfare has issued an order giving approval to set up IEDCs in medical colleges in the state.

The discussions regarding the IEDCs in medical colleges had begun way back in 2022 when the same was proposed by the state chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM).

As per the Government Order (GO), the decision was arrived at after a series of discussions at the Directorate of Medical Education and other stakeholders. In a meeting held with the KSUM, K-DISC, and the Director of Medical Education, all the agencies agreed to facilitate and support the establishment of Innovation Centres in Medical College Hospitals and Health Tech Hub at Apex Trauma and Emergency Learning Centre (ATELC) — a centre of excellence in trauma care, at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

Speaking to TNIE, Anoop Ambika, CEO of KSUM, said, “KSUM would like to extend gratitude to the Department of Health, and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for their prompt support in issuing the government order.”

“By establishing Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centres (IEDCs) within Kerala’s medical colleges, we are creating a unique platform where first-hand clinical insights can seamlessly translate into impactful healthcare solutions. These centres will empower medical students, faculty, and professionals to innovate from ideation and prototyping to validation and commercialisation, addressing real-world healthcare challenges with precision.

With the combined strengths of Kerala Startup Mission, Kerala Medical Technology Consortium, Indian Medical Association , Kerala Chapter, Kerala University of Health Sciences, and the Directorate of Medical Education, we are fostering an ecosystem that blends medical expertise with technological innovation and entrepreneurial spirit. This initiative will not only advance patient care but also position Kerala’s medical colleges as driving forces in shaping the future of healthcare innovation in India,” he added.