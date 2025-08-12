Kochi city cyber police interrogate actor Vinayakan

KOCHI: The Kochi city cyber police interrogated actor Vinayakan on Monday for making derogatory remarks on social media following the death of former Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan.

The action was taken based on a complaint filed by Youth Congress Ernakulam district president Sijo Joseph, who alleged that the posts were deeply offensive and hurtful to public conscience.

Police interrogated the actor for two hours in connection with the complaint, said a source with Kochi city police.

“Vinayakan appeared before the Cyber police at 11 am and gave his statement. During the interrogation, he claimed that the Facebook post he shared was a form of ‘modern poetry’.

The team also examined his mobile phone during the interrogation,” said the official. No formal case has been registered yet, and the matter is currently under legal review by senior officials, the source added.