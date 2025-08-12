South Western Railway notifies changes in train services to Bengaluru from Kerala

The South Western Railway has notified changes in train services due to the suspension of Pit Line-3 and Stabling Line-5 at KSR Bengaluru yard for 153 days from Aug. 15, 2025 to Jan. 15, 2026 in order to facilitate various engineering works.

Accordingly, a few of the trains operated to Bengaluru from Kerala will be terminated at alternate terminals of the city.

Train No 12678 Ernakulam Junction – KSR Bengaluru Intercity Superfast Express will be diverted to run via Karmelaram and Baiyyappanahalli and terminated at SMVT Bengaluru. The train service will skip its scheduled stoppages at Bengaluru Cantonment and KSR Bengaluru.