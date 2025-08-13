24 hour period to produce accused begins from detention: Kerala HC

KOCHI: In a landmark judgment, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday held that the 24-hour period to produce an accused before the magistrate commences from the time the person was effectively detained or his liberty curtailed, not when the actual time of arrest is recorded by the police.

The court pointed out that the technique of not recording the arrest under one pretext or another is often resorted to under the guise of investigation. Police brutalities generally occur during these periods of uncontrolled authority. Unless there is a check, such unrecorded periods of custody can be the source of human rights violations, the HC said.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas observed that the Constitution mandates that the person arrested be produced before the nearest magistrate within 24 hours of the arrest. Other than the time necessary to reach the court of the magistrate from the place of arrest, there is a peremptory prohibition that the person arrested shall not be detained beyond the said period without the magistrate’s authority.

The court issued the order while granting bail to Biswajit Mandal of West Bengal, an accused in a drug case, who argued that he was detained beyond the 24-hour period in violation of the constitutional and statutory prescriptions and hence ought to be released on bail.

To decide the legal issue – when does the 24-hour period to produce an accused before the magistrate commences – the court appointed Nikhina Thomas and Neha Babu, second-year students of Ramaiah College, Bengaluru, as amici curiae for assistance.