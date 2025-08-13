29.81 lakh applications received for voters’ list enrolment in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Election Commission has received a total of 35.98 lakh applications, including 29.81 lakh applications for enrolment of names in the electoral roll for the upcoming local body elections. The figures were released by the State Election Commission on Tuesday.

A total of 4.16 lakh applications (Form 5) were filed for deletion of names from the electoral roll. While 13,859 applications (Form 6) pertained to corrections in voter details in the electoral roll, another 1.80 lakh applications (Form 7) were submitted for transposition of voters’ name from one ward to another or from one polling station to another. A total of 5,595 applications (Form 4 A) were filed by Non-Resident Keralite voters for enrolment of names. These voters would have to bring their passport for verification while casting their votes in the local body election.

The poll panel had made 28,731 ‘suo motu’ deletions after detecting names of voters who have died or shifted their residence. There were another 3,806 requests for deletion of names after voters shifted from one local body to another. These requests have to be approved by the secretary of the local body where the voter previously resided to be eligible for voting in the new local body.