All we cared about was her happiness: Brother of Sona Eldhose

KOCHI: Basil Eldhose is visibly shaken. He merely goes through the motion acknowledging relatives and friends gathered to console the grieving family.

With his voice cracking, the elder brother of Sona Eldhose told TNIE, “The day Ramees and his family came to our home to speak about marriage. I can still see the joy on her face. She was so happy, because we had no objections to their relationship,” he said,

Ramees arrived with his parents. From the moment they stepped in, their body language suggested that everything about the future had already been decided by them. The typical conversation about marriage soon shifted, subtly showcasing their religious beliefs, Basil, who works as an electrician, said.

“At one point, Ramees’ mother stood up, walked over to my sister, gently held her hand as a gesture of affection, and shared that she too was once a Christian, but had converted to Islam after marrying Ramees’ father. She spoke warmly about how much joy the conversion brought her, and how it elevated her status. Myself and my mother heard all of this without objection. Because, all we cared about was our girl’s happiness,” he said.